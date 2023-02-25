 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 70 loses Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann to illness, Muniz vs. Allen new main event

UFC Vegas 70 just lost it’s main event as Nikita Krylov is too ill to face Ryan Spann.  

By Eddie Mercado
/ new
UFC Vegas 70&nbsp;just lost it’s main event as Nikita Krylov is too ill to face Ryan Spann
UFC Vegas 70 just lost it’s main event as Nikita Krylov is too ill to face Ryan Spann
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bad news! Just as the UFC Vegas 70 main card was starting, the broadcast informed us that the light heavyweight main event had been cancelled. Unfortunately, Nikita Krylov fell ill, and was deemed too unfit by doctors to compete against Ryan Spann tonight.

There is no opponent on standby for Spann, so he is officially off the card as well. There is no word as to whether or not he will be paid his show money. André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen has been elevated from the co-main event to the new main.

There is no word yet as to what sort of sickness is plaguing Krylov, but it must be pretty nasty for someone as tough as him to pull out just hours before fight time. Hopefully it’s nothing serious, and they can rebook him and Spann as soon as possible. I mean let’s be honest, this is a fun matchup that would likely get messy in the best kind of way.

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow