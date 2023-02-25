Video: Brendan Allen submits André Muniz in the UFC Vegas 70 main event

The makeshift main event for UFC Vegas 70 witnessed the unranked Brendan Allen submit the promotion’s #11 ranked middleweight, André Muniz, with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Allen was a sizable betting underdog going into this fight with a submission specialist with Muniz, but plot twist, Brendan didn’t get the memo. Allen drew first blood here, staggering Muniz with a blistering jab-cross combo early in the opening round. He would then find success in the second after an instant reversal to answer a Muniz takedown. After finding success on the ground in the second, Allen caught a kick to get on top again in the third. It wasn’t long before he was on the back, had the choke applied, and forced Muniz was tapping out!

Get this man a number next to his name!

Check out our description of Brendan Allen submitting André Muniz:

Rd.3-

The final frame saw Muniz come out swinging, and he was landing some good shots. Muniz was doing well with his striking, but Allen caught a kick and used it to scoop up André and dump him. Allen took the back and began hunting for an RNC. Muniz fought it off at first, but Allen stayed with it to get the tap! What an upset!

Brendan Allen def. André Muniz by submission (RNC) at 4:25 of round 3: Middleweight

BRENDAN ALLEN GETS THE SUB OVER ANDRE MUNIZ #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/YBKJXM7eeg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2023

Making the most of HIS main event!!!@BrendanAllenMMA sinks in the RNC in the closing seconds! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/VVRdDyibOM — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023