Video: Yaroslav Amosov pitches shutout in Logan Storley rematch to unify belts at Bellator 291

The top of the Bellator 291 main card got witnessed a title unification bout that involved the returning champion, Yaroslav Amosov, pitching a shutout against the interim champ, Logan Storley, across five rounds.

After he captured the welterweight title in 2021, Amosov felt a personal call to duty over in his homeland of Ukraine. During his time away, Storley stepped in and won himself the interim title, but now the king is back!

Amosov had a strong start, appearing light on his feet while being the sharper striker. Storley was finding himself at range, having a lot of difficulty closing the distance do to the jousting strikes of Amosov. Yaroslav continued to look great in the second stanza. He kept Storley on the end of his strikes, which gave him enough time to recognize the takedown attempts. Storley was also eating a ton of leg kicks, which wasn’t helping him close the distance either.

The out-classing dripped right into the latter rounds. Amosov was still launching his strikes, and stuffing the takedowns. It was actually Amosov who came up with a takedown on Storley in the third. Credit to Storley for hanging tough, but this was one way traffic. In fact, this might be as great as we have ever seen Amosov. For him to be able to do this to Logan is about as impressive as it gets. Time to start the conversation to debate who is the best welterweight on the planet!