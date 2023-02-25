Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers live results, highlights

Floyd Mayweather is looking for another pay cheque today as he takes on reality TV star, and former Bellator fighter, Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition boxing match. The even happens at 2 p.m. ET and is broadcast on the Zeus Network. The main event is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

The fight happens at the O2 Arena in London, UK.

This is Mayweather’s sixth exhibition bout since he called it a career in 2018 with a 50-0 pro record. On the fake fight circuit he’s TKO’d kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and, most recently, influencer Deji Olatunji.

Chalmers found fame on British reality show The Geordie Shore. Since then he put together a 5-2 pro MMA record, going 2-2 in Bellator. Last year he won his pro boxing debut with a decision win over Alexander Zeledon.

Check back here for the live results and highlights as the latest celebrity boxing event gets underway,

Main card (Zeus Network at 2 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales