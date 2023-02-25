Conor McGregor called out for ‘stumbling’ around ‘drunk’ on TUF 31 set

Conor McGregor’s path back to the Octagon runs through The Ultimate Fighter house. The former UFC champion is currently taping the 31st season of that franchise opposite Michael Chandler, who he is slated to face at an event tbd.

This week video emerged that many claim shows McGregor drunk outside of the house where TUF contestants live during the taping of the show. In the video McGregor pours out shots of his Proper Twelve whiskey to share with contestants.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen seized upon the video and released his own video, criticizing the ‘Notorious’ for his conduct.

“Drunk Conor McGregor at the TUF house, video slipped out. I’m trusting you guys saw it, he made it. He was leaving the TUF house, stumbling out drunk,” said Sonnen (ht MMA Mania). “He said something, I couldn’t make it out. Getting drunk appears to make Conor really weird. But what do you guys think about that? Does a drunk Conor McGregor stumbling around the TUF set interest you? I’ve never felt that they go hand in hand. Co-mingling sport with some kind of substance abuse, I just think is weird.”

“If you’re gonna be drunk Conor, you shouldn’t be drunk Conor in a mentor position over at the TUF house,” Sonnen continued. “They don’t need to see you that way. It doesn’t matter who the guy is, if he’s coaching you, he’s not one of you. What part of that do we see as mentorship? What part do we start to judge Conor and say, ‘Okay, you’re not taking this serious.’ Leadership 101 is not, ‘I come over, put the troops in a tough situation, then hit the door and go to a good one myself.’”

McGregor has been out of action since 2021. That year he took two TKO losses to Dustin Poirier. The second loss featured McGregor suffering a broken leg. Since then McGregor has been involved in a number of scuffles and controversies outside the cage.

When does the Ultimate Fighter air?

The Ultimate Fighter 31 debuts on May 30 on ESPN+.