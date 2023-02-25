Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis finally made official

After all the talk and a lot of negotiations, undefeated boxing stars Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are officially set to fight.

Both boxers along with their respective broadcast partners all made the official announcements on social media, noting how the fight will happen on April 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garcia also noted that it will be a joint PPV event with Showtime and DAZN.

APRIL 22nd SHOWTIME PPV and DAZN PPV ⭐️ LAS VEGAS NV pic.twitter.com/NAWFVNXpSt — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 24, 2023

With these two young, undefeated, and very popular hard hitters, it’s not only an intriguing bout in the lighter weights, it’s also one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing overall right now.

Garcia is only 24, with the interim WBC lightweight champ also finding success at super lightweight in his most recent bout against Javier Fortuna. That last KO win improved the popular boxer’s record to 23-0.

The also undefeated Davis is 28-years-old, with the former Mayweather protege being known for his impressive KO power after finishing 26 of his 28 opponents.

Both men have each fought at 140 lbs once — Garcia’s last bout in 2022, and Davis’ 2021 win, before he dropped back down to 135 lbs — but this super-fight will reportedly be at a catchweight at 136 lbs.

Although it hasn’t really affected his previous fights, Davis has had multiple legal troubles as of late, involving him pleading guilty to a hit-and-run incident, and a domestic violence arrest that had the accusations later walked back by the woman. Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, which would be two weeks after this scheduled bout against Garcia.