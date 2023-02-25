Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley 2 - live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at Bellator 291: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley 2, which is going down from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

The top of the billing will include a welterweight title unification bout between the returning champion, Yaroslav Amosov, and the interim champ, Logan Storley. What makes this main event even more exciting is the fact that it’s a rematch of a highly competitive three-round fight that took place at Bellator 252 back in November of 2020.

Amosov captured Bellator’s 170-pound strap from Douglas Lima in June of 2021, but soon after would step away from combat sports to enter into the world of combat in his homeland of Ukraine. Quite the noble act, but doing so opened up the door for Logan Storley to take a split decision over Michael Page and become the promotion’s interim welterweight champion. Well, Amosov is back, and there can only be one champion. I’m beyond excited that this rematch is going to be five rounds!

The main card is slated for 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT, and can be streamed on SHOWTIME. The preliminary bouts begin at 11:30am ET/8:30pm, PT and can been seen on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel.

Main card:

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley: Welterweight Title

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy: Featherweight

Peter Queally vs. Bryce Logan: Lightweight

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding: (W) Featherweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Leonardos Sinis: Featherweight

Prelims:

Karl Moore vs. Maciej Różański: Light Heavyweight

Charlie Ward vs. Mike Shipman: Middleweight

Gokhan Saricam vs. Oleg Popov: Heavyweight

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Andy Manzolo: Middleweight

Brian Moore vs. Luca Iovine: Bantamweight

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smullen: Featherweight

Darragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan: Featherweight

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Liam McCracken: Featherweight

Elina Kallionidou vs. Jena Bishop: (W) Flyweight

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Craig McIntosh: Featherweight

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko: 165-pounds

Steven Hill vs. Joël Kouadja: Welterweight

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Rafael Hudson: Featherweight