UFC Vegas 70: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann - live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 70, which is going down from the oh so familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The marquee matchup of the evening will take place in the light heavyweight division when the UFC’s #6 rated 205-pounder, Nikita Krylov, will lock horns with the #8 rated, Ryan Spann.

Both Spann and Krylov are on respective two-fight winning streaks, so this matchup is pivotal in terms of their trajectory within the division. We’ve also got two proven finishers going at it, so there’s a good chance that this one won’t be making it to the scorecards. Overall, Krylov is the more complete fighter, and has more answers no matter where the fight goes. To be fair, Spann is the larger man and the harder puncher, not to mention that this is light heavyweight after all.

In the co-main event, the UFC’s #11 ranked middleweight, André Muniz, will battle it out with ever-game Brendan Allen.

If you look at the resume of Allen, you’ll see a multitude of submissions with plenty of rear-naked chokes, and even a heel hook in there. The man is known for getting himself into scrambles, and usually finds success there. Unfortunately for him, Muniz is an even better grappler, who believe it or not has an inverted armbar win over the legend Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card: (7:00pm ET)

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann: Light Heavyweight

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen: Middleweight

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Augusto Sakai: Heavyweight

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa: (W) Flyweight

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse: Welterweight

Prelims: (4:30pm ET)

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek: Lightweight

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius: (W) Flyweight

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez: Lightweight

Charles Johnson vs. Ode Osbourne: 130-pounds

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III: Lightweight

Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves: Lightweight