Former UFC middleweight Alan Belcher wins BKFC heavyweight title with wild comeback KO

BKFC 36 went down tonight from the Pontchartrain Convention Center in Kenner, Louisiana. The main event saw UFC veteran Alan Belcher become a world champion when he overcame two knockdowns to rally and knockout Arnold Adams in the third round to take his heavyweight title.

The fighters got right to work exchanging combinations. Adams held a noticeable size advantage over the former UFC middleweight, but Belcher was standing his ground. Adams started to push his smaller adversary around, pushing the pace and being the aggressor. A large gash formed in the middle of Belcher’s forehead, but the corner did a great job of stopping the bleeding.

The second round saw Adams score an early knockdown, and although Belcher answered the count, he was quickly knocked down again. Showing tremendous heart, Belcher rose to his feet again and was able to score a late knockdown of his own.

Belcher started the third round with some fast hands, catching Adams off guard. Then, as Adams was bending over to avoid a shot, Alan connected with a set of uppercuts that put Arnold down again. Adams was still there, but he was hurting and unable to make the count. What a comeback!

Belcher was in the UFC from 2006 to 2013, with his final bout being a technical decision loss to Michael Bisping following a career-ending eye poke. The irony!

‘The Talent’ got the itch to return to competition in 2021, and has won four boxing matches, and now four BKFC bouts. Belcher is now the BKFC heavyweight champion of the world.

Official Result: Alan Belcher def. Arnold Adams by KO at :55 of round 3: Heavyweight Title