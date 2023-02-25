More updates on UFC vet Tony Martin’s suspected assault on law enforcement officer

Former UFC fighter Tony Martin (aka Anthony Rocco Martin) was due in court in Lee County, Florida, on February 22 to face the misdemeanor charge of assault on a law enforcement officer. However, Martin waived his right to a speedy trial on that date and his case was continued. He is now scheduled to appear before a judge, via Zoom, on April 5 for a docket sounding hearing.

Martin, who fought for the UFC between 2014-2020 and last competed under the CES banner, was arrested on December 21, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Florida, after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned 911 call. According to the police report, which Bloody Elbow obtained, the deputies had “just previously been at this location for a verbal disturbance.”

Once at the address, deputies encountered a crying “white female” in a black Ford Expedition, who told them that “she just wanted to leave.”

Martin then reportedly approached the deputies and told them to “get off my f–king property right now.” When told that an active investigation was underway, Martin, who “appeared inebriated,” added, “I don’t care, and if you touch me, I will kick your ass.” Martin then allegedly “continued to escalate yelling and shouting statements such as, ‘I hate cops and you can suck my d—k.’”

Martin was arrested and booked into the Lee County Justice Center at 5:16 am. He was bonded out of custody later that day, with a bail set at $5,000.

In January, Martin’s lawyer requested the GPS monitor her client had been fitted with be removed because the device “interferes with him wearing steal [sic] toe boots. Additionally, the GPS monitor digs into the Defendant’s skin, causing major discomfort while working construction.”

Online records indicate that the court denied Martin’s request in early February.

Martin’s April court appearance is a docket sounding hearing, which is a pre-trial hearing where the parties involved appear before a judge to discuss the status of the case and set a trial date.

Martin has asked for a jury trial and filed a not-guilty plea on the charge, which carries a penalty of 60 days to six months plus fines.