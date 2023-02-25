WNO: Rodriguez vs Pena live results, stream, highlight videos

Saturday’s BJJ showcase is on, despite a medically sidelined Gordon Ryan. Former pal Nick Rodriguez steps in to face Felipe Pena at Who’s Number One’s main event in Costa Mesa, CA.

Supporting these two juggernauts is a who’s who of martial arts elite. JT Torres makes his WNO debut against Gracie Barra’s Magid Hage, and Pedro Marinho defends his light heavyweight title against the always game Giancarlo Bodoni. Jasmine Rocha returns from her Midwest Finishers appearance to take on No-Gi Pans champ Amanda Bruse, as New Wave BJJ’s Oliver Taza faces Atos star Jonnatas Gracie.

The prelims will stream live on YouTube and Facebook at 9pm ET, with the main card streaming on FloGrappling.com an hour later.

Undercard:

Thien Luu-Nguyen vs Dominic Meija

Stephen Martinez vs Calon Sabino

Main Card:

Rene Sousa vs Kieran Kichuk

Jasmine Rocha vs Amanda Bruse

Oliver Taza vs Jonnatas Gracie

JT Torres vs Magid Hage

Co-main (light heavyweight title bout):

Pedro Marinho (c) vs Giancarlo Bodoni

Main Event:

Nick Rodriguez vs Felipe Pena