WNO: Rodriguez vs Pena live results, stream, highlight videos

Saturday’s BJJ showcase is on, despite a medically sidelined Gordon Ryan. Former pal Nick Rodriguez steps in to face Felipe Pena at Who’s Number One’s main event in Costa Mesa, CA.
Supporting these two juggernauts is a who’s who of martial arts elite. JT Torres makes his WNO debut against Gracie Barra’s Magid Hage, and Pedro Marinho defends his light heavyweight title against the always game Giancarlo Bodoni. Jasmine Rocha returns from her Midwest Finishers appearance to take on No-Gi Pans champ Amanda Bruse, as New Wave BJJ’s Oliver Taza faces Atos star Jonnatas Gracie.
The prelims will stream live on YouTube and Facebook at 9pm ET, with the main card streaming on FloGrappling.com an hour later.
Undercard:
- Thien Luu-Nguyen vs Dominic Meija
- Stephen Martinez vs Calon Sabino
Main Card:
- Rene Sousa vs Kieran Kichuk
- Jasmine Rocha vs Amanda Bruse
- Oliver Taza vs Jonnatas Gracie
- JT Torres vs Magid Hage
Co-main (light heavyweight title bout):
Pedro Marinho (c) vs Giancarlo Bodoni
Main Event:
Nick Rodriguez vs Felipe Pena
About the author: Kevin Bradley is a Jersey-based grappling journalist for Bloody Elbow. He began writing for the site in 2022, and has covered both BJJ and MMA news since 2018. (full bio)
Loading comments...