UFC Vegas 70: ‘Muniz vs. Allen’, formerly ‘Krylov vs Spann’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 70: ‘André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen’ (Formerly: ‘ Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann ’ ) — a now dwindled down 10-bout card, from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network. Plus now, you can show your love and support the efforts of our Podcast team by becoming a devoted degenerate patron at our 6th Round/Vivi Patreon!

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings. Plus now, you can show your love and support the efforts of our Podcast team by becoming a devoted degenerate patron at our 6th Round/MMA Vivi Patreon!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This now mere 10-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and four hard-fought decisions - one was a majority decision. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Joe Solecki, Jordan Leavitt, Trevor Peek, Mike Malott, Tatiana Suarez & Brendan Allen

FOTN: None

Official ‘UFC Vegas 70’ Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 25

11. Main Event: Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7) BOUT CANCELLED MID-CARD

10. Co- Now Main Event: Brendan Allen (20-5) DEF. André Muniz (23-4) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3

9. Augusto Sakai (15-5) DEF. Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) – via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

8. Tatiana Suarez (8-0) DEF. Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1) – via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2

7. Mike Malott (9-1) DEF. Yohan Lainesse (9-2) – via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1

Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisections Shows on Thursday, February 23rd:

Krylov , Muniz, Sakai, Suarez, Malott, Peek, Fernandes, Leavitt, Johnson, Solecki, Alves, Perez , Armfield

PRELIMS

6. Trevor Peek (8-0) DEF. Erick Gonzalez (14-8) - via KO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1

5. Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2) DEF. Gabriella Fernandes (8-2) – via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

4. Jordan Leavitt (11-2) DEF. Victor Martinez (13-5) – via TKO (strikes) at 2:33 of Round 1

3. Ode Osbourne (12-5) DEF. Charles Johnson (13-4) – via decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Joe Solecki (13-3) DEF. Carl Deaton III (17-6) – via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 2

1. Nurulio Aliev (9-0) DEF. Rafael Alves (20-12) – via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se & Patreon.

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Presents hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM!

For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.