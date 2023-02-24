Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury weigh-in live stream

Jake Paul’s latest spectacle is set for the sands of Saudi Arabia this Sunday. In the desert he is due to finally meet Tommy Fury. The bout has fallen through two times before, but it seems as though this one is actually going to happen (we think).

Previous attempts failed first due to an injury suffered by Fury, then by a travel ban forbidding him from entering the US. That ban is likely due to his brother Tyson Fury’s connection to wanted crime boss Daniel Kinahan (who has been living in the middle east since escaping an assassination attempt in Dublin).

The weigh-ins for this event are the last hurdle for these two. Wouldn’t it be hilarious if something happened on the scales to ruin this bout for a third time?

Whether you want the fight to fall apart or not you can check out the official weigh-ins for the event in the video below. This stream goes live at 4:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Fight Card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion