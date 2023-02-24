Tyron Woodley open to UFC return despite years of contentious relationship with Dana White

For the most part, Tyron Woodley and Dana White have had a contentious relationship. Woodley felt he was constantly demoted as a fighter and once admitted that the flak and non-promotion he was getting from the UFC boss was “damaging.”

Woodley has since moved on from the promotion and along the way, earned himself some Jake Paul money (twice) upon his release from the UFC. Currently a free agent, the 40-year-old “Chosen One” says he has “no door closed” in terms of where he goes next. He’s even open to re-signing with the UFC and letting the past be the past.

“I have no door closed. I’m a businessman, I can fight in any business I want to. I can fight in any organization I want to,” Woodley told BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio. “ONE, Bellator, Glory, PFL, UFC.

“I don’t get my feelings hurt in business. I don’t have to invite you to my daughter’s birthday as long as the check clears.”

As far as what he plans on doing, Woodley intends to enjoy the perks that free agency offers.

“I’m a free agent and I’m enjoying my liberation. I’m enjoying doing what I want to do. Fighting when I want to fight and fighting for the amount of money I want. I’m the only guy in this sport that can do that

“I know some guys are just recently free agents but with the magnitude of what I’m doing right now, nobody is doing. To be the trailblazer and the one and only and be the first fighter that can go and box, kickbox, Muay Thai, I can do Bellator, ONE, PFL, or Glory.

“I can do my own shit and make top dollar. I’m very thankful, very blessed.”

Woodley hasn’t fought since the Jake Paul rematch in 2021, where he unfortunately ended up face-down on the canvas in round six.