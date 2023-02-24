It’s not against BKFC rules - Austin Trout responds to Diego Sanchez’s greasing claims

This past week, we’ve all heard Diego Sanchez’s side of things with regard to his BKFC debut against Austin Trout last week. The UFC veteran of 17 years made greasing claims against Trout, which he believes may have contributed to his bloody fourth-round TKO loss. Sanchez initially threatened legal action against BKFC and is now moving forward with it.

We’re now getting to hear the other side of the fence. In a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Trout stated that BKFC rules have nothing against Vaseline use. And what gets to him, he says, are the cheating accusations that are tainting his name.

“I know Diego is a weird guy and speaks out of his ass a lot of the time. But, a lot of these fans of Diego and MMA guys are crying and calling me a cheater and talking all kinds of shit online. Like, did you watch the fight, and did you read BKFC’s rules? I went and looked into BKFC’s rules on vaseline and there is nothing.

“The commission didn’t say anything when we did it, and it was done right in front of everyone, I didn’t do anything sneakily. In boxing, we normally put on the vaseline, if the commission doesn’t like the amount, you take it off.”

As for BKFC, Trout, a longtime professional boxer and former world light middleweight champion has nothing but good things to say. He even sees a future for himself in bare-knuckle boxing.

“They treat the fighters well. I know there is a big discrepancy between UFC pay and boxing pay and I have gotten that good boxing pay. But, even still with that being said, BKFC is paying really good and they are treating us fighters well.

“Bare-knuckle is going to offer me a good fight that is good for my career but I don’t think boxing can match it. I think it could be a title shot in BKFC next and I can stay busy here and really make some noise.

“I feel like I should get a title shot after that performance and obviously my track record in boxing.”