Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 227

How can Dustin slap?

How can Dustin slap?

McGregor accuser drops lawsuit

Conor Benn cleared by WBC due to "high egg consumption"

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/22/23611243/lawsuit-dropped-against-ufc-superstar-conor-mcgregor-over-ibiza-birthday-boating-incident-mma-news Conor Benn cleared by WBC due to “high egg consumption”

Fight announcements (Aljo/Cejudo, Dern/Hill, Rodrigues/Jandiroba, Oliveira/Dariush)

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/23/23612235/highly-elevated-consumption-of-eggs-blamed-for-fighters-ped-test-failure Fight announcements (Aljo/Cejudo, Dern/Hill, Rodrigues/Jandiroba, Oliveira/Dariush)

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP

Mookie: Miller, Blanchfield

Miller, Blanchfield Stephie: Miller, Andrade

Miller, Andrade Victor: Miller, Andrade

STANDINGS

Mookie: 13-7

13-7 Stephie: 12-8

12-8 Victor: 12-8

UFC Vegas 70

Osbourne/Johnson

Suarez/De La Rosa

Muniz/Allen

Krylov/Spann

