The Level Change Podcast 227: McGregor accuser drops lawsuit, UFC Vegas 70

Episode 227 discussion: Woman who accused Conor McGregor of assault drops lawsuit, UFC Vegas 70 preview, new fight announcements

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 227

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP

  • Mookie: Miller, Blanchfield
  • Stephie: Miller, Andrade
  • Victor: Miller, Andrade

STANDINGS

  • Mookie: 13-7
  • Stephie: 12-8
  • Victor: 12-8

UFC Vegas 70

  • Osbourne/Johnson
  • Suarez/De La Rosa
  • Muniz/Allen
  • Krylov/Spann

