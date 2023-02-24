Conor McGregor threatens to take away sponsors, ‘kill’ Tom Aspinall over the most trivial comments

For a former UFC double-champion and elite prizefighter, Conor McGregor seems to get his feelings hurt easily. A bar patron in Dublin got to experience this firsthand when he (nonchalantly) ate a punch from “The Notorious” for refusing a glass of Proper Twelve whiskey.

Recently, McGregor had another spat with a fellow UFC fighter over comments about his UFC return. Heavyweight Tom Aspinall was asked about the upcoming fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler, which happens after their coaching stint in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Long story short, Aspinall isn’t too excited, particularly about seeing the shelved UFC superstar back in action.

“Honestly, I’m not that interested in it,” Aspinall told Jamal Naiz in a YouTube interview this week. “I’d still watch it, but I’m kinda, like, over the McGregor (return). I’m more hyped about other fights than that.

“I’m not saying I’m not interested. I’d still watch it. I still look forward to it and that. For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that.

“Will I watch it? Yeah. But I’m not mega excited. And if it gets canceled, I won’t be upset about it. There’s more fights I look forward to.”

Watching the interview, there wasn’t any hate or malice in the way Aspinall responded. But McGregor didn’t see it that way and fired back through these tweets that have since been deleted. He even went after Aspinall’s endorsement deal with the Gym King.

Aspinall has since issued a response:

McGregor’s constant inactivity over the past seven years, along with winless streaks and run-ins with the law have turned off many of his now-former fans. He last saw action at UFC 264 in 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier via doctor stoppage due to a broken leg.