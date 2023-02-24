UFC Vegas 70 weigh-ins: Two fights cancelled!

The UFC is back in the APEX facility this weekend for the latest edition of UFC Vegas something something. This time around they have light heavyweights in the main event with Nikita Krylov meeting Ryan Spann.

The co-main event for this one is a middleweight clash between the streaking Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen. Also on the main card is the return of former TUF winner Tatiana Suarez. She meets Montana De La Rosa in the flyweight division.

Flyweights are headlining the prelim card, too, with Gabriella Fernandes taking on Jasmine Jasudavicius. The prelims also have Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez and Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves.

But before the fists can fly, we need to see these fighters in their skivvies.

You can watch the weigh-ins below. The live stream starts at 12 p.m. ET and runs until 2.

Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Middleweight: Andre Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai (265) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Flyweight: Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Welterweight: Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Catchweight (130lbs): Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson (130)

Lightweight: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton (156)

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev (155) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

Bantamweight : Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez (135) *

* Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield **

*Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez has been cancelled due to an illness to Cowan.

** Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield has been cancelled after Johnson was not cleared by a doctor to compete.