Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference live stream

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to meet this weekend. The pair, after two previous failed attempts, are booked to share the ring in Saudi Arabia in an event that goes live on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Before that happens there is one final press conference, slated for today at 11:30 a.m. This fight is all surface, no substance, so expect a wild show at the press conference (especially if Fury shows up this time).
You can watch the entire spectacle in the video above.
Fight Card
Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)
- Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
- Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title
- Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez
- Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov
- Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion
