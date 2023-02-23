Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is ‘ready’ and will get booked ‘ASAP’ after Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul still has to fight Tommy Fury this weekend, but he already has his next opponent in mind. According to the YouTuber turned boxer, his next fight will likely be a big one against UFC superstar and new free agent Nate Diaz.

“I think (Nate Diaz’s team is) ready. I’m getting through Sunday (against Tommy Fury) and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next,” Paul said on the MMA Hour. “Probably mid-year, maybe sometime summer.

“I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business,” he said.

Paul, who previously said he’d fight Diaz both in boxing and MMA, claims he’s actually serious about the idea.

“I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is like fully aligned on that yet. Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that,” Paul said. “I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead ass.”

Paul is 6-0 in boxing and will be a lot younger at 26-years-old, while the 37-year-old Diaz is 21-13 in MMA. Before any of that can happen though, Paul still has to handle business this Sunday, when he finally faces the 8-0 Fury in Saudi Arabia.