‘London sucks’ - Jordan Leavitt won’t fight in front of ‘degenerates’ again after Paddy Pimblett loss

Lightweight Jordan Leavitt became the third man in line to face rising star Paddy Pimblett in the UFC. The two fought each other last July in Pimblett’s home country and ended up losing via second-round submission, his second in the organization and in his professional career.

Now more than half a year removed from the fight, Leavitt says he is still experiencing some residual taunting from Pimblett fans. It may have even ruined his impression and sentiments towards London.

“London sucks. I’m never leaving the country again,” Leavitt told Low Kick MMA (quotes by MMA Mania). America is the greatest country in the damn world throughout all of history. But I’m kind of you know, I’m really annoyed that I lost. I’m still embarrassed, I still have Paddy fans that message crap to me.

“And I know if I block them, I just show them that they won, so I can’t block them. So they are never going to go away and I hate you. I hate you so much.”

The Pimblett fight was Leavitt’s first outside the United States. And after the harassment he experienced from local fans, he says he may never take another bout in front of “hostile fans” ever again.

“That’s part and parcel of this game and I’m annoyed by the loss. I learned a lot, but I’m never going to fight in front of a crowd as hostile as that.

“In conclusion, people that get that drunk before 9 pm are degenerates. It was an entire arena of degenerates.”

After his loss to “Paddy the Baddy,” the 27-year-old Leavitt dropped to a record of 10-2, breaking a two-fight win streak.