UFC Vegas 70 preview: Welcome to the official DWCS Era

As I did film study on these fights, I found myself looking over a lot of DWCS footage. As I did so, I realized all but one fight on UFC Vegas 70 features a DWCS alum, including every contest on the prelims. I don’t think it would be fair to say the outset of the DWCS era was right when that show began much in the way the TUF era began, but I would say there’s no doubt we’re in the heart of the DWCS era now.

Perhaps I should have recognized that when Jamahal Hill became the first alumni of the show to claim a title, but a single man winning a title didn’t jar me quite as much as an entire card in which more than half came from the seasonal show. Then again, considering it has devolved to the point where you basically get a contract if you win, maybe I shouldn’t be shocked.