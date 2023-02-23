It’s been a bad year for the UFC when a headlining fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann looks like a pleasant upgrade from recent Fight Night offerings. Coupled with a middleweight bout between Andre Muniz & Brendan Allen, and alongside a women’s flyweight bout between Tatiana Suarez & Montana De La Rosa, however, UFC Vegas 70 is at the very least a reasonably solid card.

For those looking to dive deeper into a card that feels as though it’s all just undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 70 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann — Picks, Both: Krylov | At 4:14, Odds 19:08

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen — Picks, Both: Muniz | At 21:17, Odds 35:30

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes — Picks, Zane: Sakai, Connor: Mayes | At 35:46, Odds 47:57

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa — Picks, Both: Suarez | At 49:04, Odds 56:56

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse — Picks, Both: Malott | At 58:34, Odds 1:10:44

Erick Gonazalez vs. Trevor Peek — Picks, Zane: Peek, Connor: Gonazalez | At 1:10:58, Odds 1:17:25

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius — Picks, Both: Fernandes | At 7:20, Odds 19:20

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez — Picks, Both: Leavitt | At 20:58, Odds 28:37

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson — Picks, Both: Johnson | At 30:41, Odds 36:00

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III — Picks, Both: Solecki | At 37:17, Odds 42:55

Nurulio Aliev vs. Rafael Alves — Picks, Both: Alves | At 44:18, Odds 53:43

Hailey Cowan vs. Alin Perez — Picks, Both: Perez | At 54:14, Odds 1:01:49

Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield — Picks, Both: Armfield | At 1:02:12, Odds 1:09:15

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 69: ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’:

Zane picked 7/11 for 64% and Connor also picked 7/11 for 64%

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC Vegas 69 in Feb, 2023:

Zane went 842/1304 for 64.6% and Connor went 797/1304 for 61.1%

2023 Stats:

Zane is 42/62 for 68% and Connor is 43/62 for 69%

2022 Stats:

Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheet: Vivi Picks Stats_2.23.23.pdf

