UFC 288 shaping up with Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba added to fight card

A pair of ranked strawweights is joining the line-up of the upcoming pay-per-view event. 

By Kristen King
Marina Rodriguez at weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 64.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 288 is shaping up nicely.

MMA Melotto on Twitter reports that a fight between Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba is confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view event, which is scheduled for May 6 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.

Following a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Island 3, Rodriguez rattled off four consecutive wins, including decisions against Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. On the cusp of her first UFC championship opportunity, the Brazilian attempted to extend her win streak to five against Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 64 this past November. She suffered a third-round TKO.

Jandiroba has won three of her past five fights. In her most recent appearance, ‘Carcará’ returned to the win column with a unanimous decision against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 54 in May.

Rodriguez and Jandiroba are ranked at No. 4 and No. 10 in the strawweight division, respectively.

With the addition of Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba, UFC 288 has six confirmed fights. The line-up features a bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, as well as a lightweight tilt between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The rest of the line up include Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearc, Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, and Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Daniel Santos.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming months.

