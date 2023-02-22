Mackenzie Dern to tussle with Angela Hill at May UFC event

A UFC Fight Night event that’s going down on May 13th is getting a clash of ranked strawweights when the promotion’s #7 rated 115-pounder, Mackenzie Dern, collides with the #12 rated, Angela Hill.

As first reported by MMAJunkie, the aforementioned strawweights will be going heads up with Dern looking to get back into the win column, and Hill trying to make it two in a row.

The 12-3 Dern was last seen dropping a majority decision to Xiaonan Yan back in October of last year. She was struggling to get the fight to the ground early on, and even resorted to pulling guard in the latter rounds. If Mackenzie can get the fight down into her world, then she is usually miles ahead of her competition, but her Achilles Heel will forever be her striking... and offensive wrestling.

What makes this matchup particular interesting, is that the 15-12 Hill has the exact opposite problem. Her standup is sharp, and her technique holds up throughout the entirety of the bout. She’s not exactly heavy-handed, but she can more than make up for that with an insane pace behind a tsunami of volume. Those qualities are great and everything, but utterly useless here if she can’t keep the fight standing.

To be perfectly honest, this feels like it’s going to end with either Hill getting submitted, or Dern getting pieced up on the feet. Maybe even both. Either way, it’s going to be fun scrap and the clash of styles is what I’m here for.

This May 13th Fight Night card does not have a venue listed yet, nor does it have a known start time. What we do know, however, is that on top of Dern vs. Hill we’ve got some other bangers that almost guarantee to dazzle us.

Check out who else we’ve got on this May 13th card:

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker: Light Heavyweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa: (W) Bantamweight