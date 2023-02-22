UFC parts with three fighters following UFC Vegas 69

Three fighters were removed from the UFC roster following their losses at UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday.

UFC light heavyweight William Knight fell to 3-4 in the promotion after his unanimous decision loss to Marcin Prachnio. The ‘Knightmare’ received a ton of criticism for his strange performance, which he responded to by saying he ‘froze up’ against Prachnio in a now-deleted Instagram video.

After a 1-1 start to his UFC tenure, the former Contender Series contestant earned wins over Fabio Cherant and Alonzo Menifield. That two-fight win streak was snapped, as Knight suffered losses to Maxim Grishin, Devin Clark, and now Prachnio.

William Knight has been removed from the UFC roster following the completion of his contract, per UFC officials.



Obviously he could always be re-signed at a later date but as of now, he’s no longer on the roster. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 21, 2023

Also removed was UFC middleweight-turned-light heavyweight Jordan Wright, who suffered his fourth consecutive loss — a unanimous decision to Zac Pauga. In his seven-fight stint with the promotion, the ‘Beverly Hills Ninja’ went 2-5 overall.

Jordan Wright has also been removed from the UFC roster following the completion of his contract, per UFC officials. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 21, 2023

UFC officials confirmed to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting that Knight and Wright were removed from the roster upon the completion of their respective contracts.

Immediately after her loss to Mayra Bueno Silva, Lina Länsberg announced her retirement from mixed martial arts.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support,” wrote Länsberg on Instagram. “This has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so, so much. But now it’s time to move on. I’m done.”

The ‘Elbow Queen’ joined the UFC in 2016, alternating between wins and losses. After back-to-back wins over Tonya Evinger and Macy Chiasson, the former top-15 bantamweight dropped her next four fights, including decisions to Sara McMann, Pannie Kianzad and Karol Rosa. She leaves the sport with an overall record of 10-8 as a professional.