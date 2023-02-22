UFC 284: 45 Sponsors, all but Dunkin’ silent on Dana White slapping his wife

It’s been nearly two months since TMZ published a video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, in a nightclub on New Year’s Eve. As far as repercussions for his actions go, White has faced none. Unless of course, White’s idea of “punishment” for doing the “one thing that you never bounce back from” is some type of comeuppance.

On Saturday, February 12, the UFC staged its second pay-per-view card of 2023. That event, UFC 284, took place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Following the event, Bloody Elbow reached out to the brands who advertised on and around the fighting surface as well as during the ESPN preliminary card and ESPN+ pay-per-view main card, for comment on White’s actions on New Year’s Eve. We previously reached out to the brands who advertised at UFC 283.

Of the 45 advertisers Bloody Elbow contacted, only one got back to us with anything other than an automated response acknowledging the receipt of our inquiry. That company was Dunkin’, who replied via email.

The company wrote, “Thank you for contacting Dunkin’. We are sorry you were unhappy with our advertising and will make sure that your comments are shared with the appropriate people. It’s important that we get feedback on our products, services, and advertising, and we appreciate you contacting us.”

It should be noted that Bloody Elbow did not express dissatisfaction with the advertising Dunkin’ placed on the UFC 284 broadcast. Instead, we asked if the brand had any comments on the video that TMZ posted of the UFC president slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve and if the company had any plans of changing their advertising with the UFC following the release of that video.

Here is a list of the companies who advertised in some way during UFC 284 that were contacted but did not reply to our questions: