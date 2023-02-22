 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Light Heavyweight headliners are part of UFC’s secret strategy

AKA: if it worked once, do it forever

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, ONE, Jake Paul, Combat Wombat, Dana White, vegas, apex
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, ONE, Jake Paul
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC, ONE, Jake Paul, Combat Wombat, Dana White, vegas, apex Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 390 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow