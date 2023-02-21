New slap star!? - Dustin Poirier takes swipe at sign-toting jackass during mini parade

Being a celebrity isn’t all gumdrops and rainbows. Having everyone know them, and a lot of their personal business can leave famous folks exposed to a whole wide variety of petty harassment. From paparazzi, to autograph hounds, or sometimes just idiots looking to have a little fun at their expense.

That’s an experience former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier got a reminder of during a recent mini-parade back home in Louisiana. A short video uploaded to social media shows the famous fighter, alongside his wife, tossing Mardi Gras beads from the back of an open-topped Jeep Rubicon—just before an unidentified man approaches the vehicle with a sign that reads “YOUR WIFE IS IN MY DMS.”

Needless to say, Poirier was not pleased.

What an absolute melon, Dustin should’ve slapped him harder pic.twitter.com/hDyCthu6F7 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) February 21, 2023

After reading the sign, Poirier reached down like he was going to shake this dummy’s hand, but instead gave him a hard smack as the man jogged to catch up.

The sign was a reference to one of Conor McGregor’s taunts delivered at UFC 264 after suffering a broken leg against Poirier in the Octagon. On the wrong end of a TKO loss for the second time in his career, the Irishman desperately tried spinning the narrative.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him and kicking the bleeding leg off him,” McGregor told Joe Rogan, while seated on the canvas, before adding, “Your wife is in my DMs! Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on.”

McGregor has since been accused of assaulting a woman during an after party for his birthday celebration, in July of last year in Ibiza, Spain. Authorities are still investigating the case after a complaint was lodged with Ireland’s Garda police force. At the same time, the UFC superstar has also been tabbed to coach the upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler, with a bout between the two men expected for late 2023. No word yet on when fans can hope to see Poirier inside the cage again.

About the author: Zane Simon is a senior editor, writer and podcaster for Bloody Elbow. Host of the MMA Vivisection and 6th Round, he has covered MMA and the UFC since 2013.(full bio)