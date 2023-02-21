Video: Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski agree on Abu Dhabi rematch

After their five-round scrap at UFC 284, champions Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski agreed on a rematch. The two went on separate post-fight interviews, stating their intentions for a possible part two.

But as it turns out, both men already talked about and said yes to a rematch in the locker room as soon as the fight ended. As you’ll see in this video uploaded by Volkanovski to his YouTube channel, there was a cordial exchange between the two teams. They even have a venue in mind already.

“Short but strong,” Makhachev said as he gave Volkanovski a hug before taking a picture together.

“Should we do it again?” Volkanovski asked, to which he got an affirmative response. “Maybe Abu Dhabi. You deserve one in Abu Dhabi. My turn to get booed.”

The rematch conversation once again opened up a group photo of both teams. Makhachev’s manager Rizvan Magomedov also mentioned Abu Dhabi as a venue.

“This time, Abu Dhabi,” he said to which Volkanovski responded with “That’s fair.”

The relationship between the two camps has since soured after Dan Hooker and Volkanovski’s City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman insinuated that Makhachev used an IV to his advantage.

UFC 284 ended with Makhachev winning via unanimous decision. And despite his loss, Volkanovski remains to be the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter.