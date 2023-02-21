Report: Jairzinho Rozenstruik to face Jailton Almeida at May UFC event

A heavyweight bout between two heavy hitters has been reportedly added to an upcoming UFC event on May 13. According to MMA Fighting’s report, contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik is now expected to take on rising prospect Jailton Almeida.

In his last outing, Rozenstruik (13-4) scored a knockout win over Chris Daukaus, back in December 2022. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 34-year-old, who had previously lost dropped losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes, respectively in June 2022 and September 2021.

Still undefeated in the Octagon, Almeida (18-2) rides a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, with finish victories over Danilo Marques, Parker Porter, Anton Turkalj and most recently, Shamil Abdurakhimov, in January 2023. The 31-year-old’s last loss dates back to January 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Bruno Assis at Shooto Brazil 80.

Now, Rozenstruik is scheduled to take on Almeida at UFC Fight Night 225, on May 13. Though the card does not have an official venue yet, it is expected to be headlined by light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.