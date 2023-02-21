UFC Stats Tracker 2023: Mayra Bueno Silva delivers historic kneebar submission at UFC Vegas 69

The first fight between two women in UFC history occurred on February 23, 2013. Ronda Rousey defended the UFC women’s bantamweight title in that contest with a first-round submission win over Liz Carmouche. Rousey secured the win via armbar. On Saturday, nearly 10 years after Rousey’s historic victory, Mayra Bueno Silva became the first fighter in the UFC women’s 135-pound division to win a fight via kneebar. Bueno Silva put her name in the UFC record books by stopping Lina Lansberg at the 4:46 mark of the second round of their preliminary card bout.

Bueno Silva was not the only fighter to walk away from UFC Vegas 69 with a win and a new UFC record. Rising star Erin Blanchfield put her name on several UFC women’s flyweight division records with her second-round submission win over former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Another fighter who broke records at UFC Vegas 69 was Jim Miller. Unfortunately for the UFC veteran, he did not walk away from the event with a win. Alexander Hernandez defeated Miller via decision in the main card opener.

Below, we look at all the significant UFC stats for 2023.

The next event on the UFC schedule is UFC Vegas 70. The main event of that card, which streams on ESPN+, is a light heavyweight fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

Total Fights: 61

Title Fights: 4

Unanimous Decisions: 20

Split Decisions: 4

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 19

Submissions: 16

Last night she proved she's the REAL DEAL



What's next for @Blanchfield_MMA after that huge #UFCVegas69 performance!? pic.twitter.com/QXtHET5Q6d — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 9

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Bueno Silva gets the sub!!@MayraSheetara with her 3rd straight win, 2nd straight submission tonight at #UFCVegas69! pic.twitter.com/rc0KAaQsjv — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 5

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

PHILLIPE LINS CAME OUT SWINGING @PhillipeLins with the KO in 49 seconds!! #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/PHrV1jLNEY — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 5

Light heavyweight: 10

Middleweight: 4

Welterweight: 6

Lightweight: 9

Featherweight: 9

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 5

Women’s bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 7

Women’s Flyweight: 2

Women’s strawweight: 1

"Believe in you!"



AJ Fletcher with an inspirational message after his first UFC victory #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/HxbyXu8uFw — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 19

Total Submission Attempts: 35

Total Reversals: 16

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 10,474

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 5,089

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 7,901

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 3,081

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 1,592

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 1,205

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 981

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 803

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 9,223

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 4,114

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 758

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 574

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 493

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 392

Total Strikes Attempted: 12,624

Total Strikes Landed: 6,922

Total Takedowns Attempted: 325

Total Takedowns Landed: 106

What a fight, what a win for @TheGreat155!



He takes the unanimous decision over Jim Miller to open the #UFCVegas69 main card pic.twitter.com/Q8RFHrVaSu — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: HyunSung Park submits SeungGuk Choi via rear-naked choke at 3:11 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Takedowns Landed: Serghei Spivac lands six of eight takedown attempts on Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68 and Jimmy Crute lands six of 12 takedown attempts on Alonzo Menifield.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi at UFC Vegas 68, Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield and Clayton Carpenter with three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdown on Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 68 and Alonzo Menifield. scores two knockdown on Jimmy Crute.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

RELENTLESS EFFORT!



Clayton Carpenter with an impressive submission W in his Octagon debut! #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/njPPIt5DXv — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023

New UFC records in 2023

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history.

23-year-old Erin Blanchfield has her eyes set on women's flyweight gold #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Niwm1e9AGu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2023

Stats via UFC Stats