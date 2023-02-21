UFC 284 medical suspensions: Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, three others facing 6-month terms

The Combat Sport Commission of Western Australia has released its list of medical suspensions for UFC 284 earlier this month.

Following the most recent pay-per-view, five fighters — Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, Tyson Pedro, Jamie Mullarkey and Blake Bilder — were given potential six-month terms. Rodríguez and Emmett vied for the interim UFC featherweight championship, which was claimed by ‘El Pantera’ after he submitted Emmett via second-round triangle choke.

Tyson Pedro lost to Modestas Bukauskas by unanimous decision, while Jamie Mullarkey and Blake Bilder won their respective fights against Francisco Prado and Shane Young on the preliminary portion of the event. The Commission provided no further details, so the reasons for these suspensions (ex. potential injury) are unknown.

The full list can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):

Islam Makhachev: Suspended 14 days

Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 30 days

Yair Rodríguez: Suspended 180 days or until cleared

Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until cleared

Randy Brown: Suspended 30 days

Parker Porter: Suspended 60 days

Jimmy Crute: Suspended 60 days

Alonzo Menifield: Suspended 30 days

Modestas Bukauskas: Suspended 30 days

Tyson Pedro: Suspended 180 days or until cleared

Josh Culibao: Suspended 30 days

Shannon Ross: Suspended 45 days

Jamie Mullarkey: Suspended 180 days or until cleared

Franciso Prado: Suspended 30 days

Jack Jenkins: Suspended 14 days

Don Shainis: Suspended 30 days

Elise Reed: Suspended 30 days

Blake Bilder: Suspended 180 days or until cleared

Shane Young: Suspended 30 days

Elves Brenner: Suspended 30 days

Zubaira Tukhugov: Suspended 30 days