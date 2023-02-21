UFC 284 medical suspensions: Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, three others facing 6-month terms

The Combat Sport Commission of Western Australia has released its list of medical suspensions for UFC 284 earlier this month.
Following the most recent pay-per-view, five fighters — Yair Rodríguez, Josh Emmett, Tyson Pedro, Jamie Mullarkey and Blake Bilder — were given potential six-month terms. Rodríguez and Emmett vied for the interim UFC featherweight championship, which was claimed by ‘El Pantera’ after he submitted Emmett via second-round triangle choke.
Tyson Pedro lost to Modestas Bukauskas by unanimous decision, while Jamie Mullarkey and Blake Bilder won their respective fights against Francisco Prado and Shane Young on the preliminary portion of the event. The Commission provided no further details, so the reasons for these suspensions (ex. potential injury) are unknown.
The full list can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):
Islam Makhachev: Suspended 14 days
Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 30 days
Yair Rodríguez: Suspended 180 days or until cleared
Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until cleared
Randy Brown: Suspended 30 days
Parker Porter: Suspended 60 days
Jimmy Crute: Suspended 60 days
Alonzo Menifield: Suspended 30 days
Modestas Bukauskas: Suspended 30 days
Tyson Pedro: Suspended 180 days or until cleared
Josh Culibao: Suspended 30 days
Shannon Ross: Suspended 45 days
Jamie Mullarkey: Suspended 180 days or until cleared
Franciso Prado: Suspended 30 days
Jack Jenkins: Suspended 14 days
Don Shainis: Suspended 30 days
Elise Reed: Suspended 30 days
Blake Bilder: Suspended 180 days or until cleared
Shane Young: Suspended 30 days
Elves Brenner: Suspended 30 days
Zubaira Tukhugov: Suspended 30 days
About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)
Loading comments...