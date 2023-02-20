 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card revealed: WBC title on the line in co-main

Check out the bout order for this weekend’s Paul vs. Fury event.

By Tim Bissell
/ new
Jake Paul stares at Tommy Fury.
Jake Paul will fight Tommy Fury this weekend, we think.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

After two failed previous attempts, it seems that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to face each other in the ring. That ring will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the fight will go down on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and FITE.tv,

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions have just released the full fight card for the event. Surprisingly, before the celebrities throw leather there will be a bout of actual sporting importance.

The co-main will see a WBC cruiserweight title tilt between champion Illunga Makabu and former WBC and WBO champ Badou Jack. Also on the card are a trio of middle-eastern prospects hoping to do well on the biggest stage of their careers thus far.

Fight Card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)

  • Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
  • Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title
  • Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez
  • Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov
  • Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Makabu is 29-2 and has held the WBC title since 2020, defending it on two occasions. Jack is 23-3-3 and is on a five fight win streak following his loss to Jean Pascal in 2019. Alaamayouf, Cason and Samreen are all undefeated thus far in their careers.

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

