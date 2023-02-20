Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card revealed: WBC title on the line in co-main

After two failed previous attempts, it seems that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to face each other in the ring. That ring will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the fight will go down on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ and FITE.tv,

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions have just released the full fight card for the event. Surprisingly, before the celebrities throw leather there will be a bout of actual sporting importance.

The co-main will see a WBC cruiserweight title tilt between champion Illunga Makabu and former WBC and WBO champ Badou Jack. Also on the card are a trio of middle-eastern prospects hoping to do well on the biggest stage of their careers thus far.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is set.



Badou Jack takes on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight world title.



Almaayouf, Cason and Samreen put their undefeated records on the line. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/HS7iWTgdrb — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 16, 2023

Fight Card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Makabu is 29-2 and has held the WBC title since 2020, defending it on two occasions. Jack is 23-3-3 and is on a five fight win streak following his loss to Jean Pascal in 2019. Alaamayouf, Cason and Samreen are all undefeated thus far in their careers.