 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fights on Tap: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner among 10 UFC bouts announced

Check out all the fights announced over the past week in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

By Kristen King
/ new
UFC 285, Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner, Fight on Tap,
Fights on Tap: Gamrot vs Turner – UFC 285
Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC | Graphic: Bloody Elbow

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We are in for a busy weekend, folks. There is UFC Vegas 70, Bellator 291 and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury between Saturday and Sunday, so plan accordingly! Before we get to those events, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a pair of ranked lightweights are the latest addition to our next pay-per-view event.

Jalin Turner is getting his first top-ten opponent. After the ‘Tarantula’ lost out on a fight with Dan Hooker (the ‘Hangman’ was forced to withdraw due to a broken hand), the UFC found him a short-notice replacement in Mateusz Gamrot, who he now faces at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Turner has won his past five fights, all of which have ended within two rounds. Recently, the 27-year-old scored a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded first-round guillotine choke of Brad Riddell at UFC 276 this past July. Meanwhile, Gamrot saw his four-fight win streak snapped by Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in October. Prior to that, the ‘Gamer’ added Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira and Arman Tsarukyan to his resume.

On the Bellator front, the promotion returns to Hawaii with another championship doubleheader. Women’s flyweight champ Liz Carmouche goes for her second defense, this time against DeAnna Bennett. And the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix ends with Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix for the title and $1 million prize.

UFC Vegas 70 — February 25

UFC 285 — March 4

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner — lightweight (First rep. by Kanal Sportowy)

UFC 287 — April 8

UFC Kansas City — April 15

UFC Fight Night — April 22

UFC Fight Night — April 29

UFC Fight Night — May 13

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 291 — February 25

Bellator 293 — March 31

  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer — light heavyweight
  • Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight
  • Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton — welterweight
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego — featherweight
  • Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov — lightweight
  • Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins — women’s featherweight
  • Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland — heavyweight
  • Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne — lightweight
  • Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins — catchweight (120 lbs.)
  • Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo — bantamweight
  • Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller — women’s strawweight (First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie)
  • Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco — welterweight

Bellator 294 — April 21

  • Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett — women’s flyweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
  • Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma — heavyweight
  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann — women’s featherweight

Bellator 295 — April 22

  • Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards — featherweight (First rep. by BellatorZone)
  • Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix — bantamweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe — women’s flyweight
  • Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras — heavyweight
  • Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary — lightweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
  • Bobby King vs. Aaron Cruz — lightweight
  • Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida — featherweight
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga — women’s flyweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 1 (2023 Regular Season) — April 1

  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo — featheweight
  • Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Will Fleury — light heavyweight
  • Martin Hamlet vs. Mohammed Fakhredoine — light heavyweight
  • Joshua Silveira vs. Sam Kei — light heavyweight
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 149 — March 3

  • Elijah Harris vs. Larry Gonzales — heavyweight
  • Alberto Romo vs. Alex Trinidad — lightweight

Cage Warriors 150 — March 17

  • Jordan Vucenic vs. Tiziano Ferranti — featherweight
  • Jack Eglin vs. Ilie Meryacre — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 151 — March 24

  • Aidan Stephen vs. Matthew Camilleri — featherweight

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

  • Manny Akpan vs. Josh Reed — featherweight

Cage Warriors 153 — April 29

  • Solomon Simon vs. Dorian Cliucinicov — featherweight
  • Dean Barry vs. Adam Shelley — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 79 — February 25

  • Michał Kita vs. Daniel Omielańczuk — heavyweight

KSW 80 — March 17

  • Mateusz Janur vs. Andi Vrtačić — middleweight
  • Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Oumar Sy — light heavyweight

In This Stream

Fights on Tap: Your source for fight bookings from UFC, Bellator, PFL and more

View all 73 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow