Fights on Tap: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We are in for a busy weekend, folks. There is UFC Vegas 70, Bellator 291 and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury between Saturday and Sunday, so plan accordingly! Before we get to those events, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, and a pair of ranked lightweights are the latest addition to our next pay-per-view event.
Jalin Turner is getting his first top-ten opponent. After the ‘Tarantula’ lost out on a fight with Dan Hooker (the ‘Hangman’ was forced to withdraw due to a broken hand), the UFC found him a short-notice replacement in Mateusz Gamrot, who he now faces at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Turner has won his past five fights, all of which have ended within two rounds. Recently, the 27-year-old scored a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded first-round guillotine choke of Brad Riddell at UFC 276 this past July. Meanwhile, Gamrot saw his four-fight win streak snapped by Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in October. Prior to that, the ‘Gamer’ added Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira and Arman Tsarukyan to his resume.
On the Bellator front, the promotion returns to Hawaii with another championship doubleheader. Women’s flyweight champ Liz Carmouche goes for her second defense, this time against DeAnna Bennett. And the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix ends with Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix for the title and $1 million prize.
UFC Vegas 70 — February 25
- Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson — flyweight (First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania)
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek — lightweight (First rep. by Chris De Santiago of MiddleEasy)
- Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III — lightweight (First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie)
UFC 285 — March 4
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner — lightweight (First rep. by Kanal Sportowy)
UFC 287 — April 8
- Chris Barnett vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)
UFC Kansas City — April 15
- Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings — light heavyweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser — light heavyweight (First rep. by Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting)
UFC Fight Night — April 22
- Carlos Candelario vs. Rafael Estevam — flyweight (First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie)
UFC Fight Night — April 29
- Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk — middleweight (First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting)
UFC Fight Night — May 13
- Matt Brown vs. Court McGee — welterweight (First rep. by Brown on The Fighter vs. The Writer )
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 291 — February 25
- Leonardos Sinis vs. Ciaran Clarke — featherweight (First rep. by Seán Sheehan of Severe MMA)
Bellator 293 — March 31
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Luke Trainer — light heavyweight
- Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo — lightweight
- Joey Davis vs. Jeff Creighton — welterweight
- Lucas Brennan vs. Josh San Diego — featherweight
- Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Vladimir Tokov — lightweight
- Pam Sorenson vs. Sara Collins — women’s featherweight
- Christian Edwards vs. Rakim Cleveland — heavyweight
- Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne — lightweight
- Randi Field vs. Ashley Cummins — catchweight (120 lbs.)
- Bryce Meredith vs. Brandon Carrillo — bantamweight
- Maria Henderson vs. MacKenzie Stiller — women’s strawweight (First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie)
- Khonry Gracie vs. David Pacheco — welterweight
Bellator 294 — April 21
- Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett — women’s flyweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
- Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma — heavyweight
- Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann — women’s featherweight
Bellator 295 — April 22
- Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards — featherweight (First rep. by BellatorZone)
- Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix — bantamweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kana Watanabe — women’s flyweight
- Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras — heavyweight
- Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary — lightweight (First rep. by Christian Shimabuku of KHON)
- Bobby King vs. Aaron Cruz — lightweight
- Keoni Diggs vs. Weber Almeida — featherweight
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga — women’s flyweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 1 (2023 Regular Season) — April 1
- Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo — featheweight
- Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Will Fleury — light heavyweight
- Martin Hamlet vs. Mohammed Fakhredoine — light heavyweight
- Joshua Silveira vs. Sam Kei — light heavyweight
- Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres — featherweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 149 — March 3
- Elijah Harris vs. Larry Gonzales — heavyweight
- Alberto Romo vs. Alex Trinidad — lightweight
Cage Warriors 150 — March 17
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Tiziano Ferranti — featherweight
- Jack Eglin vs. Ilie Meryacre — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 151 — March 24
- Aidan Stephen vs. Matthew Camilleri — featherweight
Cage Warriors 152 — April 15
- Manny Akpan vs. Josh Reed — featherweight
Cage Warriors 153 — April 29
- Solomon Simon vs. Dorian Cliucinicov — featherweight
- Dean Barry vs. Adam Shelley — lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 79 — February 25
- Michał Kita vs. Daniel Omielańczuk — heavyweight
KSW 80 — March 17
- Mateusz Janur vs. Andi Vrtačić — middleweight
- Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Oumar Sy — light heavyweight
