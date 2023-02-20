UFC Vegas 70 full fight card

The UFC’s next event is UFC Vegas 70 on February 25, live from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card is headlined by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division.

Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves

Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield

What is the next UFC card?

The next UFC card is UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. Headlining that event is Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title. The co-main has Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight belt versus Alexa Grasso.