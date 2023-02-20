UFC Vegas 70 full fight card

The UFC’s next event is UFC Vegas 70 on February 25, live from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card is headlined by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division.
Full fight card
Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
- Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse
- Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek
Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
- Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
- Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III
- Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves
- Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
- Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield
What is the next UFC card?
The next UFC card is UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. Headlining that event is Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title. The co-main has Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC flyweight belt versus Alexa Grasso.
