Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury start time, ppv price, live streams and full fight card updates

The fight some have been waiting for is finally here, we think. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, after multiple failed attempts, are set to face each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Sunday (at 2 p.m. ET).

The fight comes after these two have been jawing at each other for the past two years. They were supposed to fight in December 2021, but an injury to Fury spoiled that. Tyron Woodley stepped in for Fury on that occasion, rematching Paul and getting starched for his troubles.

They were then supposed to meet last August. However, that fell through when Fury was banned from entering the US, likely due to sanctions levied against his brother Tyson Fury, and others, for association with wanted organized crime figure Daniel Kinahan (who was last known to reside in Dubai). Hashim Rahman Jr. stepped in for Fury this time, but his fight with Paul fell apart over squabbles around weight cutting.

So maybe three time is a charm? Or something else will happen to ruin the bout, maybe for good. If it does go through, below is all the info you need for how to tune in and watch the fight.

Fight Card

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and FITE.tv)

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, for Makabu’s WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Alaamayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jarafov

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.