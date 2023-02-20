UFC vet Diego Sanchez threatens legal action against BKFC after greasing accusations on Austin Trout

Diego Sanchez’s BKFC debut on Friday didn’t go as planned. The 17-year UFC veteran lost via fourth-round doctor stoppage against former light middleweight champion Austin Trout.

“The Nightmare,” who turns 42 this year, seems to be in high spirits at least based on his recent Instagram posts. But before those cheerful posts were greasing accusations against his opponent.

“And maybe this was just pure coincidence that I said publicly my game plan was to get inside grab his neck mma style and work from that position! I’m not baring false witness on any one nodoubttrout or @bareknucklefc or G the guy doing it,” he wrote.

“But the facts are it happened and when I decided to take this fight I knew Austin was top notch boxer with a longer reach the main reason I said yes to the fight was my chances in the clinch due to the fact he was used to boxing gloves and the clinch would be new to him giving me my advantage and him his! A fair fight not in mma not in boxing but in a middle place!”

Sanchez claims Trout was the only one getting an extra serving of lotion. And he is calling for a rematch.

“@davidfeldmanbkfc was nothing but love and respect and we broke all standing Bkfc records attendance and on the app,” he continued. “So maybe it was coincidence but like I said there was no one rubbing vasoline (sic) on my neck or my beard and trust me my jaw is swore today I still have not ate solid food yet I could have used some vasoline on my beard.

“I have spoke I hope the truth comes out because that was not FairPlay! I’m at the end of the career not done but I feel the end on the horizon. I hope my fans support me in getting justice how bout we do a rematch in mma so I can get my justice.

Sanchez wants accountability from the powers that be.

“In Jesus name I pray for justice and truth so that whomever messed up should be held accountable for I took a lot of hits with no gloves. If the tables were turned and I bloodied up Austin and a tape came out with me having my neck and full beard being heavily lubed with vasoline!

“And I promise you I felt that vasoline when my fingers slipped unaturally off his neck when I did get there!”

In another Instagram post (via MMA Junkie), Sanchez is looking at the possibility of taking legal action against the organization.

First of all I didn’t get any Vaseline put on me! Secondly, I did feel that Vaseline all on his shoulder and his neck during the fight it was put on so heavy I could not utilize the clinch this is cheating everybody so with that being said, I am the victorious champion and I count this as a win. Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking with my lawyer soon. @davidfeldmanbkfc @swfightnews @bareknuckle @mmajunkie god always has my back what a relief walking down the mountain to this news.

Trouts team are a bunch of cheats. pic.twitter.com/ne5RODGWpA — Ryan Guilfoile (@GuilfoileRyan) February 19, 2023

Sanchez has so far been winless since February 2020, when he won via disqualification against Michel Pereira.