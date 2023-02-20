UFC Vegas 69 Stats Review: Jim Miller and Erin Blanchfield break several UFC records

UFC Vegas 69 had its ups and downs, especially the event’s main card. That portion of Saturday’s fight card opened up with a fantastic matchup between Jim Miller and Alexander Hernandez. The three fights following that crackerjack of a scrap brought the temperature inside the UFC Apex down a few degrees. However, things heated back up when Erin Blanchfield and Jessica Andrade faced off in the main event.

In the evening’s headliner, Blanchfield, who has been rising in the UFC women’s flyweight division since her promotional debut in September 2021, answered any lingering questions about her readiness to challenge fighters at the top of the division. The 23-year-old matched Andrade, a former UFC strawweight champion, in the striking department and outclassed her on the mat on her way to a second-round submission victory.

As for the Miller vs. Hernandez fight, that bout showcased Miller’s willingness to continuously pursue a finish, even when the potential for that stoppage win seems out of reach. On the other side of the ledger, Hernandez, who has struggled with adversity in the past, showed resiliency and toughness in getting the win.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats — and look at the UFC records Blanchfield and Miller claimed — from the UFC Vegas 69 fight card, which streamed on ESPN+.

Total Fights: 11

Unanimous Decisions: 5

KOs/TKOs: 2

Submissions: 4

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL @Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 1

Light heavyweight: 3

Welterweight: 1

Lightweight: 2

Featherweight: 1

Women’s Bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 1

Women’s Flyweight: 1

Total Knockdowns Landed: 2

Total Submission Attempts: 7

Total Reversals: 7

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 1,932

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 850

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,329

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 424

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 333

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 231

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 270

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 195

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,726

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 689

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 159

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 129

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 47

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 32

Total Strikes Attempted: 2,390

Total Strikes Landed: 1,237

Total Takedowns Attempted: 51

Total Takedowns Landed: 15

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Philipe Lins KOs Ovince Saint Preux at 0:49 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Nazim Sadykhov stops Evan Elder at 0:38 of Round 3 via doctor stoppage due to a cut.

Most Takedowns Landed: Jamal Pogues lands five takedowns on 11 attempts on Josh Parisian.

Most Submission Attempts: Clayton Carpenter three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Two fighters with one knockdown apiece, Philipe Lins and Evan Elder.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Alexander Hernandez lands 108 significant strikes on 234 attempts vs. Jim Miller.

Carpenter locks in the first round submission for his debut win #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/65QKMKbExK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2023

New UFC records from UFC Vegas 69

Total UFC Fights: Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

Submission Attempts: With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Total UFC Lightweight Fights: Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Total UFC Lightweight Fight Time: Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Total UFC Lightweight Submission Attempts: Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Control Time Percentage: Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Top Position Percentage: Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Submission Average Per 15 Minutes: Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

23-year-old Erin Blanchfield has her eyes set on women's flyweight gold #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Niwm1e9AGu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2023

Stats via UFC Stats