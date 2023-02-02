Jorge Masvidal given pathway to third UFC title fight

Jorge Masvidal is currently riding a three-fight losing skid, with double losses to previous UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and a defeat to nemesis Colby Covington. Despite the less than impressive recent record, and the fact ‘Gamebred’’s last victory was a 2019 cut stoppage against Nate Diaz, the Miami-based fighter could be knocking on the door of yet another UFC title fight.

Recently, UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards revealed that he’s hoping to defend his title against Masvidal, should his rival get through Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this spring.

Edwards’ reason for granting Masvidal this pathway to the title is more personal than sporting. The pair famously exchanged words, and fists, backstage at a UFC show in London back in 2019. Their scuffle happened after Masvidal defeated Darren Till and Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson.

The backstage brouhaha lead to Masvidal coining the ‘three piece and soda’ meme.

Here’s what Edwards told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about Masvidal and what he’d like to see happen next.

“For sure [Masivdal can fight for the title]. If he goes out there and beats Gilbert, I think that’s the fight to make,” Edwards said (ht MMAFighting). “It’s been a long time, three, four years brewing. Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all and go from there.”

Edwards won the belt after an incredible late comeback headkick KO over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The win was his tenth win in a row (not counting a no contest versus Belal Muhammad) since losing to Usman back in 2015.

Edwards is currently scheduled to defend his title versus Usman at UFC 286 in March. Based on how he’s discussing Masvidal, it seems he’s very confident that he’ll still be champion in April.

When is Jorge Masvidal’s next fight?

Jorge Masvidal is currently booked to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8. That event is headlined by the rematch of Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya for the UFC light heavyweight title.