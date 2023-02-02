UFC Vegas 68: Lewis vs. Spivac preview - ‘Road to UFC’ tournament winners to be crowned

The UFC returns from a week off with an underwhelming card. They know damn well that it’s an underwhelming card. After all, why would they schedule the main card to begin after midnight on the east coast? That isn’t to say there isn’t a reason beyond it being a subpar card for it to start late.

The prelims will feature the conclusion of the Road to UFC finals, featuring fighters from several Asian countries. If you haven’t heard of the Road to UFC, it shouldn’t be a surprise. The UFC didn’t put much promotion behind it, at least not in North America. I can’t speak for the level of promotion in Asia, but the level of the talent coming up through the tournaments is a mixed bag. It’s worth mentioning this is the second iteration of the tournament the UFC has done. The first produced Teruto Ishihara and Mizuto Hirota. No disrespect to either man, but I’m sure the UFC is hoping the winners this time around will produce a greater impact. Only time will tell, but the UFC is looking to crown four winners this time around.