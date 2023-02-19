‘I froze up, I f—ked up, I lost’ — William Knight explains strange performance at UFC Vegas 69

William Knight says he ‘froze’ against Marcin Prachnio at UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday.

In one of the strangest performances of his professional career, Knight lost to Prachnio by unanimous decision after he was leg kicked repeatedly. The ‘Knightmare’ stayed glued to the Octagon and ate leg kick after leg kick, to which he responded with either a head shake or a finger wag.

After three rounds, Prachnio outlanded Knight 79-8 in the fight. Before he even left the Octagon, the Contender Series alum was inundated with messages from fans, most of which were negative.

“As most of you know, I had a fight today,” said Knight in a video shared on Instagram. “It didn’t go my way at all. And again, that’s all on me. No one else, it’s all on me, bro. At the end of the day, I went out there, froze up, I didn’t do my part, I lost the fight. I lost that fight. You guys didn’t lose that fight. I lost that fight.

“Some of y’all want me to win, some of y’all betted on me, I understand,” continued Knight. “I completely get it. In life, human beings aren’t perfect, but I’m taking ownership of my actions because I didn’t do s—t. [That’s] exactly what happened. I stood there, I froze, and I take full responsibility.”

Though some of the messages he received were ‘crazy,’ Knight accepted them.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is,” said Knight. “I can’t win them all. I didn’t even try my best, so I won’t say I tried my best. But I made it out there, I f—king touched gloves and I went my three rounds. That’s the best I could’ve done. I froze up, I f—red up, I lost. And what comes with it, comes with it. All the people talking their crap, I accept it. All the people showing love, I accept it. At the end of the day, you can’t please everyone.”

For his next fight, Knight said he understood what he had to do. But his return may have to wait a while, as the 34-year-old revealed he expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with an injured leg.

With the loss to Prachnio, Knight has dropped three straight.

