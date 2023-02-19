Pic: Bryce Mitchell’s hand left bloodied by 3-inch splinter

One of the worst feelings in the world is having a minor injury turn into a major pain in the ass. Try to pull off a hangnail from your finger? You rip off nearly 90 percent of your skin. Chew your food too fast? You bite the inside of your cheek and have to stop eating for a while. Walk close to the end table you thought would complete the living room? You stub your pinky toe and have a slight limp for the next couple of days.

But you know what is the worst one of all? Trying — and failing — at removing a splinter. That piece of wood embeds itself into your hand or foot and refuses to leave, even with your meager attempts at getting it out with your fingers or tweezers. Recently, UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell had his own fight with a splinter and found out how tough his opponent was.

According to ‘Thug Nasty,’ a three-inch splinter left him bloodied and battered after he attempted to remove it from his hand.

“That splinters like 3 inches long,” wrote Mitchell. “I tried to cut it out myself and almost passed out. It was buried in my hand. Doc just got it. I will always wear gloves from now on. And the [fight] is still on, I ain’t no b—h.”

Well, at least he’ll wear gloves now.

Though how he got the splinter was not shared, it is worth noting that Mitchell maintains his own cattle farm when he isn’t fighting.

In terms of fighting, Mitchell has his next assignment scheduled. The 28-year-old faces Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288, the upcoming pay-per-view event in May. He returns after suffering the first loss of his professional career to Ilia Topuria, who submitted him at UFC 282 this past December.

