Erin Blanchfield aiming for title shot against Shevchenko, but ‘definitely OK’ with fighting again

Moments after her second-round submission of Jéssica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday, Erin Blanchfield used her time on the microphone to call for her first UFC championship opportunity.

“Give me the winner of [Valentina] Shevchenko vs. [Alexa] Grasso next,” said Blanchfield in her post-fight interview. “I’m going to win a title and be the UFC champ.”

Prior to her fight with Andrade, ‘Cold Blooded’ was aware of how significant adding a former champion to her resume was. For Blanchfield, a title shot was ‘definitely possible’ with a win over ‘Bate Estaca’.

So when she got the win, Blanchfield knew exactly what she would say when she got the microphone.

“I always try to think of what I want to say after a win because it can be very emotional and it can be a little cloudy, but I knew beating someone like her, especially if I finished her, that I could deserve that title [shot] next,” said Blanchfield at her post-fight press conference (video provided by MMA Junkie).

In two weeks, Valentina Shevchenko goes for her eighth defense when she faces Alexa Grasso at UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Though she hopes to get the winner, Blanchfield says she has no issue fighting again if that it the direction the UFC decides to go.

“I’m definitely OK with fighting again,” said Blanchfield. “The title fight’s in two weeks, so I think it can line up perfectly. But if they want me to fight again, I’ll gain more experience.”

As for who she prefers to fight, Blanchfield set her sights on the reigning UFC flyweight champion.

“I would definitely prefer Shevchenko,” Blanchfield said. “I think she beats Grasso. I think Grasso is a very tough fighter but I want to be the one to take that title from [Shevchenko].”

