UFC Vegas 70, UFC Fight Night, Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann, Official UFC Fight Poster,

UFC Vegas 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Contributors: June M. Williams
Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for yet another fight night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 70. This 13-bout card features a Light Heavyweight contenders battle between No. 7 ranked Nikita ‘The Miner’ Krylov vs. No. 8 ranked Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann. The card goes down on Saturday, February 25th, from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The co-main features a Middleweight scrap between André ‘Sergipano’ Muniz and Brendan ‘All In’ Allen. This card also brings us brawls featuring Heavyweights Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes, Welterweights Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse, & Strawweights Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa.

Stick with bloodyelbow.com for all the previews, predictions, coverage, odds, & more, right here!

UFC Vegas 70’s main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, which are preceded by eight Prelim bouts also on ESPN+ at 5/2PM ETPT. Odds for this 13-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.

Feb 19, 2023, 5:00am EST

