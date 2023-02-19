UFC Vegas 69 Reactions & UFC Vegas 70 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC VEGAS 69 REACTIONS —

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 11-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, & five hard-fought decisions. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included —

POTN: Mayra Bueno Silva & Erin Blanchfield.

FOTN: Nazim Sadykhov vs Evan Elder.

Official UFC Vegas 69 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 18

11. Main Event: Erin Blanchfield (11-1) DEF. Jéssica Andrade (24-10) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:37 of Round 2

10. Co-Main: Zac Pauga (6-1) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

9. Jamal Pogues (10-3) DEF. Josh Parisian (15-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

8. Marcin Prachnio (16-6) DEF. William Knight (11-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Alexander Hernandez (14-6) DEF. Jim Miller (35-17)— via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

PRELIMS

6. Nazim Sadykhov (8-1) DEF. Evan Elder (7-2) — via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 0:38 of Round 3

5. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2) DEF. Lina Länsberg (10-8) — via submission (kneebar) at 4:46 of Round 2

4. Jamall Emmers (19-6) DEF. Khusein Askhabov (23-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Philipe Lins (16-5) DEF. Ovince St. Preux (26-17) — via KO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

2. AJ Fletcher (10-2) DEF. Themba Gorimbo (10-4) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round 2

1. Clayton Carpenter (7-0) DEF. Juancamilo Ronderos (4-2) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:13 of Round 1

Be sure to follow The 6th Round Post-Fight Show Crew. You can find Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings. Plus now, you can show your love and support the efforts of Zane’s Podcast teams by becoming a ‘Devoted Degenerate Patron’ at our 6th Round/MMA Vivi Patreon!

UFC VEGAS 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ PICKS —

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, February 25th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change further, already changed since recording...

UFC Vegas 70:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 18 — 7/4PM ETPT

13. Main Event - 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7)

12. Co-Main Event - 185lbs: André Muniz (23-4) vs. Brendan Allen (20-5)

11. 265lbs: Augusto Sakai (15-5) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (9-4)

10. 170lbs: Mike Malott (8-1) vs. Yohan Lainesse (9-1)

9. 125lbs: Tatiana Suarez (8-0) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5/2PM ETPT

8. 155lbs: Jordan Leavitt (10-2) vs. Victor Martinez (13-4)

7. 135lbs: Hailey Cowan (7-2) vs. Alin Perez (7-2)

6. 135lbs: Jose Johnson (15-7) vs. Garrett Armfield (8-3)

5. 155lbs: Nurulio Aliev (8-0) vs. Rafael Alves (20-11)

4. 125lbs: Gabriella Fernandes (8-1) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2)

3. 125lbs: Ode Osbourne (11-5) vs. Charles Johnson (13-3)

2. 155lbs: Erick Gonzalez (14-7) vs. Trevor Peek (7-0)

1. 155lbs: Joe Solecki (12-3) vs. Carl Deaton III (17-5)

Be sure to follow John on twitter @heynottheface, you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod. Meanwhile, Eugene is @EugeneSRobinson on twitter and @MrSleep3 on instagram.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents SoundCloud Channel, join the gang right here, coming soon - check back over the next day or two...

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, imdb, ThisMMALife, Podcast Addict, Podvine, Podchaser, Podbay, Podtail, Owltail, Listennotes, Podcast Republic, MuckRack, Chartable, Podtoppen.se & Patreon.

Follow your favorite Bloody Elbow Presents hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, Podcastapp, Podbean, BeyondPod (Android), & more in your App Store! Coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora & Sirius XM! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.