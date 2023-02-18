 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That girl is dope’ - Pros react to Erin Blanchfield’s sub of Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Erin Blanchfield submitted Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Erin Blanchfield tapped out Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Erin Blanchfield now has a win against a former UFC champion on her record. After accepting the fight on short notice, Jessica Andrade had her moments on the feet, but was unable to handle the rising prospect’s aggressive grappling style. Following a trip takedown in the second round, ‘Cold Blooded’ worked her way to a rear-naked choke and tapped out the Brazilian. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

