‘That girl is dope’ - Pros react to Erin Blanchfield’s sub of Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69

Erin Blanchfield now has a win against a former UFC champion on her record. After accepting the fight on short notice, Jessica Andrade had her moments on the feet, but was unable to handle the rising prospect’s aggressive grappling style. Following a trip takedown in the second round, ‘Cold Blooded’ worked her way to a rear-naked choke and tapped out the Brazilian. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

This could be a wild upset, Erin Blanchfield is the future of MMA but it’s not to discredit Jessica Andrade because that woman is as bad as they come! The question is will it be too soon for Erin? Excited for this fight! #Ufcfightnight @ufc — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) February 19, 2023

Blanchfield looks like she is hitting a punching bag #ufcvegas69 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) February 19, 2023

Blanchfield landing that right hand all day #UFCVegas69 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 19, 2023

Ok I’ve seen enough she’ll b a champion one day — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL!!!



If it goes to the canvas, it's her world!!!



WOWW!! Absolutely huge win for her tonight, and we have a new name in the mix at the top of the Flyweight division #UFCVegas69 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 19, 2023

The next generation is starting to take over the sport! I’m here for it. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 19, 2023

Wow! Congrats Erin. Amazing performance on a former champ #UFCVegas69 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 19, 2023

What an incredible Performance by Erin. Definitely passed the test. #UFCVegas69 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 19, 2023

Erin is extremely talented, inside trip to the pass to back control. Just beautiful — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 19, 2023

Blanchfield took some big shots on the feet but showed she has a chin & toughness. Andrade looked a bit sloppy on the feet & out of her element on her back. Short notice fights ain’t easy. Erin had a big advantage on the ground & made it look easy when she got on top. RNC win. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2023