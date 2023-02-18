Videos and highlights: Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69 main event

The marquee matchup for UFC Vegas 69 took place in the women’s flyweight division and witnessed the #10 ranked 125-pounder, Erin Blanchfield, submit the promotion’s former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

This one heated up quickly, with both fighters landing plenty of quality strikes in the opening round. Blanchfield had the volume on her side, while the power resided on the side of Andrade. The second round came and Blanchfield was finally able to hit a takedown, and from there went right for the RNC. Andrade was tapping soon after that.

In recent memory, Andrade has only lost to UFC champion caliber opposition, so I think it’s safe to say that this performance from Blanchfield solidifies her as the clear #1 contender for the UFC’s women’s flyweight title.

Check out our description of Erin Blanchfield finishing Jessica Andrade:

Rd.2-

Blanchfield finally landed a takedown in the second round. Andrade exposed her back, and Blanchfield went right for the rear-naked choke before even sinking the hooks. The former strawweight champ was dead to rights, and respectfully tapped out. WOW! THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN FOR BLANCHFIELD!

Erin Blanchfield def. Jéssica Andrade by submission (RNC) at 1:37 of round 2: (W) Flyweight

