 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts Diego Sanchez’s bloody debut loss at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Sanchez was bloodied and battered in his BKFC debut on Friday night.

By Kristen King
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Sanchez v Pereira Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Austin Trout predicted Diego Sanchez would not go all five rounds in the co-main event of BKFC: Knucklemania 3 on Friday, and he was right. The former UFC veteran went through four rounds, but he was bloodied and battered by the former boxing champion, who scored a knockdown with a left hand. That also opened up a cut on the side of Sanchez’s head, which saw Trout and referee Dan Miragliotta call for the cageside physician, who deemed the ‘Nightmare’ ineligible to continue.

Shortly after his win over Sanchez, ‘No Doubt’ was called out by BKFC champ Luis Palomino for a fight next.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sanchez’s bloody BKFC debut:

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow