Twitter reacts Diego Sanchez’s bloody debut loss at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Austin Trout predicted Diego Sanchez would not go all five rounds in the co-main event of BKFC: Knucklemania 3 on Friday, and he was right. The former UFC veteran went through four rounds, but he was bloodied and battered by the former boxing champion, who scored a knockdown with a left hand. That also opened up a cut on the side of Sanchez’s head, which saw Trout and referee Dan Miragliotta call for the cageside physician, who deemed the ‘Nightmare’ ineligible to continue.
Shortly after his win over Sanchez, ‘No Doubt’ was called out by BKFC champ Luis Palomino for a fight next.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Sanchez’s bloody BKFC debut:
Here comes the UFC legend, Diego Sanchez.— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
He's ready for his BKFC debut. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/5pevkgrnr9
Here comes the former WBA Jr. Middleweight World Champ, Austin Trout. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/qsLJ16wkOp— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
We are headed to round # 3! Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout are putting on a show. @bareknucklefc #KnuckleMania3— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023
They are calling punches for Diego Sanchez that are missing wildly. Austin Trout handling business.— TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) February 18, 2023
Yes, I am watching #KnuckleMania3
No, I am not okay in the head.
Diego down.. plus another cut. It's getting bad out there— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023
Diego is leaking blood! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/etH6WT4Gc3— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
The Dr. Calls an end to this fight in the 4th round via cut, Austin Trout takes home the W! What a war! @bareknucklefc #KnuckleMania3— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023
Trout wins by doctor stoppage in R4 pic.twitter.com/qPN4aMZTSW— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023
Austin Trout just beat Diego Sanchez via a cut just now in his BKFC debut.— FIGHT HUB MARCOS (@heyitsmarcosv) February 18, 2023
Without the blood. He's looked worse pic.twitter.com/dcVjrfSkYz— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023
Is a meeting between Luis Palomino and Austin Trout next? #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/xIheEoTTWj— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
