Twitter reacts Diego Sanchez’s bloody debut loss at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Austin Trout predicted Diego Sanchez would not go all five rounds in the co-main event of BKFC: Knucklemania 3 on Friday, and he was right. The former UFC veteran went through four rounds, but he was bloodied and battered by the former boxing champion, who scored a knockdown with a left hand. That also opened up a cut on the side of Sanchez’s head, which saw Trout and referee Dan Miragliotta call for the cageside physician, who deemed the ‘Nightmare’ ineligible to continue.

Shortly after his win over Sanchez, ‘No Doubt’ was called out by BKFC champ Luis Palomino for a fight next.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sanchez’s bloody BKFC debut:

Here comes the UFC legend, Diego Sanchez.



He's ready for his BKFC debut. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/5pevkgrnr9 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

Here comes the former WBA Jr. Middleweight World Champ, Austin Trout. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/qsLJ16wkOp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

We are headed to round # 3! Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout are putting on a show. @bareknucklefc #KnuckleMania3 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023

They are calling punches for Diego Sanchez that are missing wildly. Austin Trout handling business.



Yes, I am watching #KnuckleMania3



No, I am not okay in the head. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) February 18, 2023

Diego down.. plus another cut. It's getting bad out there — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

The Dr. Calls an end to this fight in the 4th round via cut, Austin Trout takes home the W! What a war! @bareknucklefc #KnuckleMania3 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023

Trout wins by doctor stoppage in R4 pic.twitter.com/qPN4aMZTSW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

Austin Trout just beat Diego Sanchez via a cut just now in his BKFC debut. — FIGHT HUB MARCOS (@heyitsmarcosv) February 18, 2023

Without the blood. He's looked worse pic.twitter.com/dcVjrfSkYz — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

Is a meeting between Luis Palomino and Austin Trout next? #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/xIheEoTTWj — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023