UFC Vegas 69: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield - live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 69, which is going down from the oh so familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Atop the main card sits a top-ranked flyweight fight between the UFC’s former strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade, and a surging 125-pound contender in Erin Blanchfield.

Andrade is on a pretty sweet three fight winning streak. She knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in the first round, and then dropped back down to 115-pounds to pull off an impossible standing arm triangle on Amanda Lemos... also in the first. In Jéssica’s last match, she won a unanimous nod over Lauren Murphy, so getting past Blanchfield could very well put her right back into a title fight.

As for Blanchfield, right now she is listed as the UFC’s #10 ranked flyweight, and is currently enjoying a lengthy seven fight winning streak. She’s competed four times in the Octagon, winning two decisions and snagging two submissions. Erin is rapidly on the rise, and now has a clear path to the title if she can pull off the win. It will not be easy, though, since Andrade is basically the assistant champion of the strawweight and flyweight divisions.

The main card is slated for 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Jéssica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield: (W) Flyweight

Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright: Light Heavyweight

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues: Heavyweight

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio: Light Heavyweight

Prelims:

Alexander Hernandez vs. Jim Miller: Lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder: Lightweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Lina Länsberg: (W) Bantamweight

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov: Featherweight

Ovince St. Preux vs. Philipe Lins: Light Heavyweight

AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo: Welterweight

Juancamilo Ronderos vs. Clayton Carpenter: Flyweight